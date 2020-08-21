Tax collection on dividend income posts 138pc growth

KARACHI: The collection of tax on dividend income has registered sharp increase of 138 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year due to change in application of tax laws, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to official data the tax collection on dividend income increased to Rs2.14 billion during July 2020 as compared with Rs898 million in the same month of last year.

Tax experts at PwC A F Ferguson Chartered Accountants said that through Finance Act 2019, the rate of tax was increased to 25 percent in the case of a person receiving dividend from a company where no tax was payable by such company due to exemption of income or carry forward of business losses or claim of tax credits.

However, the tax withholding was prescribed at 15 percent in such cases.

Through Finance Act 2020 the rate of withholding tax has also been enhanced to 25 percent in such cases to address this inconsistency.

They further said that whilst providing for withholding tax at 25 percent, the case of distribution by mutual funds should have been expressly excluded as their standard rate of tax is otherwise 15 percent.

Prior to the Finance Act 2019, different tax rates prevailed, but all the rates were enhanced to 15 percent. For withholding tax on dividend also a standard rate of 15 percent was being applied for persons receiving income.

Sources further added that previously dividend income was not part of income under normal tax regime and was subject to separate taxation.

Prior to Finance Act 2019 the rate of tax on dividend received by a person from a mutual fund was 10 percent and 12.5 percent. Persons receiving dividend from stock fund was also taxed 12.5 percent. The dividend received by a person from a development REIT scheme was reduced by 50 percent of the normal rate. The withholding tax on dividend income in case of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) the rate would be 7.5 percent. However, this rate of tax would be applicable where such dividend was a pass through item under an Implementation Agreement or Power Purchase Agreement or Energy Purchase Agreement and was required to be reimbursed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) or its predecessor or successor entity.