Powerful lobby within govt thwarts PM’s decision to support farmers

LAHORE: Prime Minister's pro-farmer steps failed to leap over hurdles created by the powerful lobby within the incumbent government, and time-bound actions for providing relief to growers have hit a dead end.

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and a delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on June 26, 2020, PM Office wrote a letter on July 1, 2020, outlining four clear instructions along with deadline for resolving them.

However, despite lapse of more than six weeks, nothing concrete has been done in this regard.

The Ministry of Energy’s Power Division is yet to resolve two important issues as per the PM’s directive. Firstly, the PM directed to cap the per unit rate of electricity for about 312,000 agricultural tube-wells at Rs5.35 for a period of one year.

The subsidy would be to cover the difference between rate charged from farmers and actual rate.

Furthermore, tube-well electricity bills would be simplified.

This instruction was bound to be solved within one week by the Power Division being the lead in this connection, while the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Finance were also asked to assist in resolving the issue.

Similarly, Power Division being lead along the Food Ministry asked to resolve the issue of adjustment of arrears relating to electricity bills of farmers pending since 2012 till date at the earliest.

The deadline given by the PM Office was two weeks. However, there has been no concrete development as so far.

The PM Office also instructed the Food Ministry being a lead along with the provincial agriculture departments to hold meetings to resolve the distribution mechanism for Rs37 billion fertiliser subsidy under the Agricultural Fiscal Package on an urgent basis.

The deadline was three days; however, Punjab has not accepted the demand of PKI about discontinuing subsidy vouchers scheme for disbursement of financial aid to farmers. PKI was of the view that this mode of payment was too slow and also cumbersome for the farmers.

A senior official of the Punjab Agriculture Department admitted that disbursement of payments was slow, and termed it a teething problem.

“We have now cleared the entire backlog and are upbeat about making this system efficient,” an official said, while insisting that voucher-based subsidy was the most transparent way of providing money to farmers. He said the province would continue this method with the help of mobile phones.

The last point of PM’s directives was about PKI’s demand relating to Punjab government, which was asked to be filtered through the Food Ministry so that necessary meetings with relevant authorities could be arranged to address these issues/demands.

It was learnt that a follow up meeting was held between Punjab CM and PKI Chief on July 20, where PKI President Khalid Khokhar said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) had been a headless organisation for long, which affected its day-to-day affairs.

He asked for expediting the posting of a regular and suitable managing director at PSC instead of posting on additional charge or acting charge. He also pitched for improving working of PSC so that this entity captures at least 20 percent share in seed market of major crops, especially wheat, cotton, pulses, and oilseed crops.

These demands also met with the same fate and any tangible outcome was yet to emerge.

The PM’s Office clearly ordered to take action for compliance as per given timelines, and to submit progress report to the office.

Commenting on developments about the meeting with PM, PKI dhief was visibly demoralised. It seems that all the efforts for highlighting the plight of farmers have been an exercise in futility and were a sheer waste of time, Khokhar said.

He blamed the Ministry of Energy and Finance for creating hurdles in resolving long standing demands of the farming community. The Ministry of Food was very much on the same page with growers and fully supported their demands, but powerful lobbies with the government were creating obstacle in this connection, he observed.

He said that cotton growers would not benefit from the fertiliser subsidy due to indecisiveness of the government.

Meanwhile, another important financial support for eradication of whitefly has also not materialised in time due to the lukewarm response of the department concerned under the PM’s incentives.

When contacted, a senior official of the Ministry of Energy said a summery would be submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on the matter of subsidy on electricity bills to provide relief to farmers. He did not give any definite timeframe for submitting the summary, and said it might take a few weeks.

He made it clear that subsidy to farmers could only be given if the Finance Ministry agreed to provide the finance gap between normal tariff and subsidised rate of electricity.

To a question, the senior official claimed that last year’s power subsidy on agriculture tube-wells was still continuing. However, it would formally be notified once summary was approved by the ECC with the consent of the Finance Ministry.

About pending arrears of agriculture tube-wells’ electricity bills, the official said a committee would be notified to sort out issues relating to outstanding amount.

He hastened to add that this would be a lengthy exercise involving all the pending bills and might take three to four months to complete.