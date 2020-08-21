Lemon growers no longer sour as prices rally in domestic markets

HYDERABAD: Lemon producers in Sindh are happy nowadays as business activities have started resuming in both urban and rural areas with the easing of lockdown.

Government’s decision to ease the lockdown has motivated farmers, including fruit producers, who have heaved a sigh of relief as they can now supply their products in the markets.

For five months from mid March till July the producers experienced problems due to the strict lockdown put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Lemon grower Muhammad Ramzan from Kandiaro, Naushehro Feroz district, said the rates were comparatively high this year. “The price ranges between Rs1,200 to Rs1,500 per 10kg box. Sometimes, the price goes up to Rs3,000 - Rs4,000/10kg box at major markets like Karachi,” he said. In case of low rates, the producers sell it at a meagre price of Rs500-Rs600/box, depending on the demand and supply.

Ramzan’s family has a piece of land, where they have a lemon garden on four acres. “Yield depended on how many trees of lemon a farmer cultivates on one acre. We have planted 40 trees per acre. Each acre yields around 1,400 to 1,500 boxes (a box of lemon is 10-11kg),” he shared.

Some farmers, he said planted 50-60 lemons on an acre, while others went with inter-cropping with cotton, sorghum, rice, vegetables and different varieties of grasses and fodder for animals. These practices were neither harmful for the fruit nor productivity, he added.

Kandiaro area is said to be one of the hubs of lemon products in Sindh, where almost all grower families spare a piece of land to produce this citrus fruit.

The other citrus growing districts include Sukkur, Nawabshah, Sanghar and Khairpur. Presently, the trend of planting lemon is attractive and farmers in Umerkot and Tharparkar districts are also developing lemon gardens.

The overall trend for fruit cultivation has increased due to many reasons, mainly because the landlords prefer to utilise land on their own and hiring cheap labour, instead of partnering with traditional sharecroppers, who claim 50 percent of the crop. Another reason for fruit cultivation is that landlords believe it is a one-time investment. Once an orchard is established, it can be leased on contract for many years. Giving fruit gardens on contracts is to avoid various problems, mainly marketing, picking, grading, packing and transportation.

Lemon producers told The News that in the past, most growers sold fruit or the orchard to pre-harvest contractors, and only a small number of growers were involved in directly marketing produce in the markets.

Sindh produces several varieties of lemon, including local indigenous varieties, hybrids, and high density fruits. Producers however have more to say about the product, its value, and productivity. This may be only fruit, which can be found available in the market the whole year.

Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi of Soil Sciences at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, also a researcher and grower in the area, said lemon fruit had three seasons, two of which were called off season products. “One off-season covers two months, October and November; the other off season comprises of January, February, March, April and May. While the main season starts from June, July, August and September,” he said.

Lemon is picked before maturity to preserve its acidity. Most of the species under the genus lemon are native to tropical and sub–tropical regions of Southeast Asia, particularly, India and China but are also produced here in Pakistan.

Lemon juice is valued as a stain remover, and a slice of lemon dipped in salt can be used to clean copper-bottomed cooking pots. Lemon ranks very high in its medicinal value, having many therapeutically uses. The high content of vitamin C in lemon gives excellent antioxidant properties, providing an important action against free radicals responsible for cellular aging and degenerative diseases. Its juice is a natural antiseptic, which may be safely applied directly to cuts, bruises and infections. Lemon juice is good for asthma, headaches, pneumonia, and arthritis. It is a good general blood and body purifier and a mild diuretic.

Besides consumption, lemon juice is being used for bleaching freckles and facials. Lemon peel oil is much used in furniture polishes, detergents, soaps, and shampoos.

Citrus fruits have a relatively long post-harvest life. Each variety has different optimum conditions for storage.

These trees give fruit for two to three years sooner than budded trees and have a long life, remaining in full production for over 30 years, perhaps much longer.

Citrus fruit is prominent in terms of its production followed by mango, dates and guava. Total citrus production was 2.4 million tons in 2014–2015 that constitutes 35.2 percent of total fruit production. Citrus fruit includes mandarins (kinnow), oranges, grapefruit, lemons and limes, of which kinnow is of significant importance to Pakistan.

The agro-food value chain system in Pakistan is very diverse and lemon is said to be dominated. Prof Ismail Kumhar of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam sharing his observations said lemon value chains could be classified into two major types: unprocessed for local markets and processed for export and juice extraction.

In recent times, he said due to the availability of market information, lemon growers have become more market-oriented and shifting away from the customary practice of selling orchard production before harvesting. Now they were directly marketing their produce in national as well as international markets. Prof Kumbhar pointed out that there were few challenges and opportunities that could be addressed carefully to help Pakistan’s lemon industry flourish. “The biggest opportunity lies on the export horizon, which if tapped can be a good source of export revenue. Value chain management and analysis is a strategy through which such integration can be achieved,” he said.