FDI up 60.8 percent YoY to $114.3 million in July

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) increased 60.8 percent in the first month of this fiscal year to $114.3 million from $71.1 million a year ago, mainly led by China, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday.

FDI, however, fell 34.6 percent month-on-month in July as it was $174.8 million in June 2020.

Bulk of the inflows came from China, Malta, and Netherlands, and channeled mainly to electrical machinery, financial businesses, oil and gas exploration, and power sectors.

Analysts said though FDI flows increased in July compared with the same month in the last fiscal year; it [direct investment] saw a significant decline when compared with the previous month.

“The data suggests that foreign firms, other than China, have become more cautious about investing in Pakistan due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic” an analyst said.

“Though economies have reopened around the world after the coronavirus lockdown eased, there is little clarity on the speed as well as the durability of the economic recovery.”

The analyst added that the pandemic could lead to a decline in the earnings of the multinational companies as they were also likely to put merger and acquisition and greenfield investments on hold.

Figures issued by the central bank revealed that China remained the largest source of FDI in Pakistan in July with $27.1 million direct investment as the country continued to invest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects even though its own economy was reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese firms continue to work on CPEC-related power and infrastructure projects. Pakistan received $18.5 million in FDI from Malta in July. Moreover, net foreign direct investment from the Netherlands was $17.9 million.

FDI in the electrical machinery hit $29.4 million in July 2020. However, investment in this sector was zero in July 2019.

Investment in the financial businesses reached $23.8 million. Investors pulled out $2.3 million from this sector last year.

Investment activities in the oil and gas exploration sector picked up as the energy firms attracted $17 million in July this year,

compared with $15.1 million last year.

The power sector fetched $12.2 million in FDI in July 2020 against an outflow of $3.3 million in the same month of last fiscal year.

Foreign fund managers invested $66.1 million in the government securities such as treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds in July.

Outflows from the stock market stood at $73.2 million in July 2020, against inflows of $33.9 million in July 2019. Moreover, total foreign investment saw a small uptick of 2.2 percent to $107.2 million in July.