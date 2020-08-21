Rupee falls for fourth session

KARACHI: The rupee fell further for the fourth straight session on Thursday, weighed down by increased payments and weak dollar supplies, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 168.37 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 168.26 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the local currency lost 10 paisas to end at 168.60 against the greenback.

Dealers said dollar inflows remained weak and the dollar buying from importers and corporates in recent days resulted in demand exceeding supplies of the US currency.

“The (local) currency was under a downside pressure due to high demand for the greenback, while the inflows from remittances and exports were not enough to cater to the market demand,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“We see a range-bound trading in the currency in the remaining session of this week. The next range should be 168.20 to 168.50.”