Fri Aug 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

SBP extends time for FCY loans settlement

Business

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

KARACHI: The central bank on Thursday extended the time period for settlement of foreign currency (FCY) import/export loans under FE-25 Scheme up to 180 days to assist businesses facing COVID-19-led financial constraints.

“The banks can now allow extension up to 180 days to exporters in settlement of their FE-25 loans in case they are facing delay in realisation of export proceeds due to COVID-19,” the State Bank of Pakistan said.

Moreover, banks could also allow settlement of FE-25 loans to exporters through substitute contract during the extended period of 180 days where the original export contract had been cancelled due to COVID-19, it added.|

Likewise, they banks have also been allowed to extend the maturity of FE-25 import loans by 180 days.

“This facilitation has been provided to exporter and importers for their foreign currency loans maturing up to September 30, 2020,” the SBP said.

