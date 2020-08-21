SBP extends time for FCY loans settlement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The central bank on Thursday extended the time period for settlement of foreign currency (FCY) import/export loans under FE-25 Scheme up to 180 days to assist businesses facing COVID-19-led financial constraints.
“The banks can now allow extension up to 180 days to exporters in settlement of their FE-25 loans in case they are facing delay in realisation of export proceeds due to COVID-19,” the State Bank of Pakistan said.
Moreover, banks could also allow settlement of FE-25 loans to exporters through substitute contract during the extended period of 180 days where the original export contract had been cancelled due to COVID-19, it added.|
Likewise, they banks have also been allowed to extend the maturity of FE-25 import loans by 180 days.
“This facilitation has been provided to exporter and importers for their foreign currency loans maturing up to September 30, 2020,” the SBP said.