Drains and rain

Karachi is the economic hub of the country. The metropolitan, however, has the worst infrastructure. The monsoon season highlights the poor infrastructure of the city. The entire area drowns in darkness as soon as the first raindrop hits the ground. Heavy rains result in urban flooding, bringing the city to a standstill. Also, rain-related accidents – people dying from electrocution during rain – have now become an unfortunate reality. It’s obvious that people will blame the government for their negligence. However, no one is ready to take the blame. While government representatives spend time blaming each other, people of Karachi continue to bear the brunt of the large-scale destruction caused by the rains. Karachi has a great weather forecasting system. The relevant department warns the authorities about heavy rains in a timely manner. However, no department does anything to make sure that the rain doesn’t turn into a nuisance.

As much as the city management is responsible for the poor condition of the city, citizens are also partially responsible for what they have done to the city. Littering in Karachi has become worse. People dump their litter into the city’s drains or throw them carelessly on round. Since the rainwater has no place to go, it ends up flooding the streets. Change in Karachi will only come if people are willing to change and live responsibly.

Syed Zain Ali Shah

Karachi