Fri Aug 21, 2020
Justice for Hayat

Newspost

 
August 21, 2020

Hayat Baloch, a young student of Karachi University, was killed by a member of the FC. He was shot eight bullets. The incident demands a fair and transparent inquiry. How many parents will have to lose their sons in such a brutal manner?

None of us can imagine what his parents are going through. For Hayat, we should raise our voices and demand the authorities to take action against the people responsible for his death.

Muzamil Kalmati

Karachi

