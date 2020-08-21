Heroes of recycling

Between Sher Shah (Karachi’s hub of recycling) and your homes lie two unspoken levels of trash collectors – separators and packers. These comprise large kabari wholesale shops such as those under the Kala Pul and hundreds of mobile ‘thelaywala’ – also called ‘kabariwala’. The latter is the most important part of this recycling chain. These people walk from street to street and go door to door to collect parts of discarded metal, paper and plastic and sell them to big shops at the end of each day.

In presence of its dysfunctional municipal corporations and waste management systems, Pakistan must be thankful to these workers who are the unsung heroes of our recycling industry. Your home is the first place where recycling begins. You should not mix your recyclable waste (such as paper, card board, plastic and metal) with the rest of your trash and must give them to trash collectors for further processing in the recycling chain.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi