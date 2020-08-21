Two players in US Open bubble enter quarantine

NEW YORK: Two players within the US Open bubble have been dropped from the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open and sent into quarantine after contact with a Covid-19 positive individual.

Tournament officials announced the move Wednesday, a day after learning that a non-player within the controlled environment had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The person who tested positive is in isolation for 10 days but contract tracing showed two players had been in “close and prolonged contact” with the individual.

Although tournament organizers didn’t name the players, Argentina’s Guido Pella and qualifying hopeful Hugo Dellien of Bolivia both posted videos on Instagram saying they were the players concerned. Pella, ranked 35th in the world said he was sidelined after his personal trainer, Juan Manuel Galvan, tested positive for the virus.

Tournament officials said neither of the players who have been excluded has experienced any Covid-19 symptoms. But after input from the US Open medical team and in consultation with the New York City Department of Health, they were removed from the Western and Southern Open and sent into quarantine.