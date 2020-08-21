close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

Rising inflation

Newspost

 
August 21, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected people’s income levels and hurt their purchasing power. Also, the sharp increase in prices of essential commodities has made it impossible for people to meet their daily expenses.

It is the responsibility of the government to keep a check on prices of essential items and provide some relief to people.

Qasim Jan

Turbat

