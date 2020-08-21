Back to basics

According to a new survey by Gallup Pakistan, the income of people in the country is improving and the destructive Covid-19 wave appears for now to have subdued significantly. Households say they are once again spending more on food and other vital items and are far less dependent on money from the government or finance given out by private organizations. Life in most places has returned to normal with 8 out of 10 persons surveyed saying they are now attending religious congregations as normal, and a quarter attending weddings. Most however say that there is no SOP adherence at the weddings they have attended.

The decision to end the lockdown has been welcomed by the majority of Pakistanis while since March this year there has been a 22 percent increase in the proportion of Pakistanis who believe the coronavirus pandemic was spread around the world on purpose as part of a global conspiracy. Seventy percent say the threat was exaggerated; 80 percent meanwhile believe Covid-19 is now under control. The federal government’s popularity has gone up because of its decision to open up the economy once more and because schemes especially the Ehsaas cash transfer programme reached a quarter of households in Pakistan. The Covid-19 panic has then receded. We do hope that the people’s optimism is well founded. Longer-term effect may come in the form of Teleschool for young children with one in three children watching the transmission. Since June however there has been no further rise in viewership as people prepare to send children back to schools, with 88 percent of those surveyed saying that they will indeed send their children back to school if they reopen in September.

It seems then that for most people life is returning to normalcy. A majority have also said that if they had been in charge of the country there would have been no lockdown and consequently no economic hardships. An extremely large number also believes that the government figures on the Covid-19 transmission and death rate were exaggerated all along. This is perception that doctors who work at major hospitals have publicly declined stating that in June this year wards were filled with Covid-19 patients and it is only in the last month that the numbers have started to go down. Quite clearly, despite the popularity of the government and the welcome for the end to the lockdown, people have little faith in official data or the version of events presented to them. This is significant. It also explains why there is so much reluctance to follow SOPs, including relatively simple ones like wearing masks at public places. We must hope there is no second wave of the virus in our country and that a vaccine can be introduced soon. The return to normalcy is good to see. We must hope it can continue over the coming weeks and months.