Repairing Karachi

After a brewing disagreement on the issue, between the Sindh government and the centre as well as other political parties, the federal and Sindh governments have now agreed to set up a coordination committee for Karachi. The committee which is to include Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar as well as other political leaders will divide up projects in six areas for infrastructure development in Karachi. The areas Asad Umar identified as having been agreed on are: water, sewerage system, solid waste disposal, clearing nullahs, repairing roads and introducing a modern transportation system.

It is of course to a considerable extent ridiculous that the country’s largest city – in fact, it’s only mega city – lacks even these basic amenities. A solution clearly has to be found. Asad Umar has said that this will be done by achieving a consensus and then working towards it. Water is a critical requirement for the people of Karachi who are forced to depend on the tanker mafia which operates in the city. Transportation, and the problems related to solid waste and water disposal, too cannot be ignored. It is being proposed that two lists will be worked out and the federal and provincial governments will begin work on these. A plan of some kind is badly required for Karachi. The agreement on a united effort to put this in place also hopefully does away the tensions that seem to be arising between the Sindh and federal governments over the matter of running Karachi and its vast problems. We hope the cooperation can continue in the true sense of working for the betterment of the people of the mega city and not to serve any political purpose.

Many problems that have arisen in the past have been linked to politics. Disagreements between municipalities and the provincial government, with the city for decades divided between the PPP and the MQM have played a part in this. The Green Line project for a bus service, begun when the PML-N government was in power in the centre, also seems to have come to a standstill. Lahore, Rawalpindi and now Peshawar all have such services. Karachi with its population nearing 20 million people badly needs one. Additional complications are created when work does not take place according to the aspirations of the people. The court has ordered the old Karachi Circular Railway be restored, a ruling which Sindh Minster Saeed Ghani says will hold back work on new, more effective projects. But all these issues have to be overcome. A way has to be found. The people of Karachi cannot be made to suffer any longer and we must hope the latest scheme between the centre and the province will succeed.