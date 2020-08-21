Protests held over easyJet base closures

LONDON: Workers have staged protests over a decision by easyJet to close a number of UK bases, amid fresh calls for government help.

Demonstrations took place held on Thursday at Stansted and Southend airports, where the airline will cease operations from the end of the month. A similar protest will be held on Friday at Newcastle, where easyJet is also closing its base.

Unite regional officer Lindsey Olliver said job losses caused by the announcement will bring “hardship and misery” to cabin crew and local communities.

“The level of disgust and anger felt by our members following the decision to close the bases is extraordinary. Many of the affected workers who have worked for easyJet for many years have been made ill by the way they have been treated including being diagnosed with stress and anxiety...”

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We have had to take the very difficult decision to close three UK bases as a result of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK which is impacting demand for travel. Working closely with our employee representatives, I am pleased that we have been able to identify ways to significantly reduce the number of proposed compulsory redundancies through providing enhanced voluntary redundancy packages for all UK crew alongside additional options like part-time and seasonal contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave which we expect to result in reducing the number of job losses overall...”