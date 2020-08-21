SC seeks plan for railways restructuring in a month

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Planning Division to submit a restructuring plan for Pakistan Railways in four weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case. During the course of the proceedings, the court also sought progress report on Karachi Circular Railway from the Sindh government and Pakistan Railways. The Chief Justice said the Karachi-Hyderabad bridge could collapse “at any time” while the bridge established in the British-era at Kotri was still in good condition.

He said there was no bridge on the Indus River. He said the Ayub Bridge built in Ayub Khan’s period was the “only beautiful bridge”. “After the Ayub Bridge, all the bridges built in the country are not up to the mark,” he added.

He directed the Railways to build good bridges for Main Line One (ML-1) project. The railways secretary told the court that state-of-the-art bridges would be constructed at the ML-1 project. “The ML-1’s Package One would be completed in three years,” he added.

At this, the chief justice said three years were too long a period as the Chinese could lay the railway line in months. He said if funds were available, the project would not take so much time for its completion. “Laying a track of 1,800km is not difficult for China,” he added.

The Commissioner Karachi said a tender was issued for fencing of railway stations in Karachi. Later, the court adjourned further hearing for four weeks.