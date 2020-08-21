PTI UK secretary general removed

LONDON: The secretary general of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) UK chapter, Roomi Malik, has been removed from office and suspended for a year after the party’s Standing Committee of Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) ruled he had violated party discipline.

Malik told The News he would appeal this decision. After Malik’s suspension, PTI UK Additional Secretary-General Mohammad Shahbaz Mukhtar resigned from his post, citing “injustice” against PTI members.