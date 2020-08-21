Rains claim 16 lives in Punjab

Ag Sabah

LAHORE: At least 16 people were killed and several others were injured as heavy monsoon rains pounded various parts of Punjab province on Thursday.

Four people were killed and five injured in Lahore when the roof of their house collapsed in the city’s Harbanspura area, a rescue official told Geo News. Initially, rescuers recovered two bodies and found seven injured. Two of the injured died during treatment while the condition of the remaining was said to be out of danger.

Many roads in the provincial capital were inundated due to the rains, following which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) a dressing down over their failure to drain out water from low-lying areas of Punjab.

The chief minister directed all officers to remain in field to personally supervise the operation and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the roof of a house in Sheikhupura collapsed, killing two people and injuring seven. In Mandi Bahauddin, five people — a woman and four children — were killed when the roof of the residence caved in due to the rains. Furthermore, heavy rains in Chakwal triggered a landslide in a coal mine which left three labourers dead and five others injured. Two other people died in Faisalabad and Zafarwal from electrocution.