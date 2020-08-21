NHS sickness rate ‘highest in a decade’ during peak Covid-19

LONDON: The overall NHS sickness and absence rate for England was the highest in more than a decade during the peak period of coronavirus, new figures reveal.

New figures from NHS Digital, published on Thursday, show that the rate was 6.2 per cent in April, the highest level in the data which goes back to April 2009.

The figures showed that around 2.3 million full-time equivalent (FTE) days of work across all staff groups in the NHS were lost out of a total of nearly 36.6 million in April 2020.

During the same month last year, there were more than 1.4 million FTE days lost out of a total of nearly 35 million, a rate of 4.06 per cent. The new figures show that every region of England except the South West reported their highest sickness absence rates since April 2009.

London reported the highest sickness absence rate at 7.2 per cent, while the South West reported the lowest at 4.5 per cent. Ambulance trusts had the highest sickness absence rate at 7.3 per cent followed by acute trusts, which provide services such as A&E departments, at nearly 6.5 per cent.

NHS Providers said the variation in sickness absence by region and trusts correlated with the areas facing the biggest peaks of the coronavirus outbreak.

Its director of policy and strategy Miriam Deakin added: “The percentage of NHS staff who were absent from work in April was 6.2 per cent nationally. However there was some variation by region and between trusts. This correlates with those areas facing the biggest peaks of the pandemic, such as in London.

“These figures demonstrate just how committed staff have been to taking care of people as well as trusts’ commitment to creating safe environments for their staff and patients in difficult circumstances.” The most reported reason for sickness absence was anxiety, stress, depression or other psychiatric illnesses, at 20.9 per cent.

But compared with previous data, there have been year-on-year increases in sickness absence due to chest and respiratory problems; cold, cough and flu; and infectious diseases.

The rate of sickness absences due to chest and respiratory problems was 14.8 per cent in April compared with 3.3 per cent the same month last year. Infectious diseases accounted for 0.5 per cent of sickness absence in April 2019 but this rose to 14 per cent during the same month this year.

Cold, cough and flu rose from 6.7 per cent in April last year to 14.4 per cent in the same month this year.

There is no specific sickness absence reason for Covid-19 in the data.

But the common symptoms of coronavirus – a high temperature, new continuous cough and a loss or change in sense of taste or smell – are similar to some of the symptoms of flu.

The World Health Organisation also lists difficulty breathing or shortness of breath and chest pain or pressure as serious symptoms of the virus.