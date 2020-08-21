All state organs on the same page for rule of law: Alvi

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi’s speech highlighting the government’s achievements in a two-year period in a joint session of Parliament at the start of the new parliamentary year was marred by opposition chants and a walkout.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and parliamentarians attended the session, where opposition lawmakers shouted slogans and voiced their protest as National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser invited the president to speak. Shortly after, some members of the opposition staged a walkout and held a news conference outside Parliament House. Alvi began his address by highlighting the PTI government’s performance over the past two years and joked that he expected that everyone would sit and listen to his speech patiently.

He said all the state institutions of Pakistan — Parliament, army and the judiciary, were “on the same page” with a united approach of ensuring rule of law and social justice for the people.

“Our state institutions are in unison and pursuing the same vision of overcoming challenges confronting the country,” the president said.

The President, in his address, touched upon several issues, from the government’s foreign policy, strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, improvement in economic situation and launch of social welfare projects, which, he said, had altogether put the country on path to prosperity.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan was literally “at its tipping point” of emerging as a forward-looking nation. “Pakistan is seeing a bright future, favouring development and innovation for the first time in its history,” he said.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament House, after walking out of the joint session while Alvi spoke inside, PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said the people of Pakistan were being “hoodwinked” and criticised Alvi for agreeing with everything like a “PTI worker”.

“What happened to the jobs promised to the youth, the five million houses you said you would build?” Ashraf asked, and said Alvi “does not deserve” to be called president.

He added that the opposition had done the right thing by walking out of the session. “Should we have just sat there and listened to the lies told to Pakistan? We could not sit there, so we have come outside to tell the nation that Alvi’s speech was only a formality. Otherwise it had no value.” He added: “Everything being said was based on lies, Pakistan is facing difficulties and the people are helpless.”