One killed, nine injured in Mohmand road accident

GHALLANAI: The driver of a passenger coach was killed while nine others, including two women, sustained injuries in a head on collision between a tanker and a vehicle in Ghapay Khwar area in Halimzai tehsil in the district on Thursday.

Locals said that a speeding tanker truck struck a passenger vehicle (C-8101) coming from the opposite side in Ghapay Khwar area in Halimzai tehsil.

As a result, driver of the passenger coach identified as Ahmad was killed on the spot while nine others sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Ashfaq, Muhammad Dayan, Mohsin, Wajid, Rahman Gul, Muhammadullah, Akbarullah and wives of Muhammad Ali and Bakhtiar. The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghallanai, wherefrom some of the wounded persons were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.