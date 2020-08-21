Saplings of pomegranates planted at FDA city park

FAISALABD: Saplings of pomegranates were planted at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) city park on Thursday.

The plants were planted during a ceremony held at FDA city park that was attended by Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, ADG Amer Aziz, Directors Mehr Ayub, Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Suhail Maqsood, Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Director Admn Wasa Shoib Rasheed and representatives of civil society. Saplings of other trees were also planted at the park. On the occasion, FDA DG Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said ten billion trees is a guarantee of environmental protection and survival of coming generations health. He said the FDA is actively participating in massive tree plantation campaign to make the tree for Pakistan programme a success. He said 69 fruit parks were being established at FDA city to make area lush green and taking yield of different fruit as well. He said tree plantation was a regular feature of FDA and private housing schemes have been made bound to plant maximum trees at their respective housing schemes. He emphasised that every citizen should take part in tree plantation and must plant a tree as national obligation. He directed the staff to give special at

tention on the nourishment of plants for their rapid growth.