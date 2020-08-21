close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Woman found dead

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the fields in Daudzai. An official said that the police were informed about the body of a0 woman in the fields of Daudzai and it was sent for post-mortem. The official said a case had been registered and investigation as well as search for the family of the deceased started. —Bureau report

