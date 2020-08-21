Woman found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the fields in Daudzai. An official said that the police were informed about the body of a0 woman in the fields of Daudzai and it was sent for post-mortem. The official said a case had been registered and investigation as well as search for the family of the deceased started. —Bureau report