Man killed as boulder hits vehicle

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a heavy boulder hit a vehicle in Bandlo area of Lower Kohistan on Thursday.

The vehicle, carrying passengers, was on its way to Pattan from Simodara area when a boulder hit it. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, where doctors pronounced Muhammad Imtiaz as dead. The injured, including Rouhul Ameen, Gul Zareen and Fazl Jamil, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex hospital in Abbottabad in a critical condition.