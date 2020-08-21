close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Man killed as boulder hits vehicle

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a heavy boulder hit a vehicle in Bandlo area of Lower Kohistan on Thursday.

The vehicle, carrying passengers, was on its way to Pattan from Simodara area when a boulder hit it. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, where doctors pronounced Muhammad Imtiaz as dead. The injured, including Rouhul Ameen, Gul Zareen and Fazl Jamil, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex hospital in Abbottabad in a critical condition.

Latest News

More From Peshawar