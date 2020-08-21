Bid to smuggle gold foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Customs staff foiled a bid to smuggle 6.2 kilograms gold in trucks and arrested four Afghan nationals on Thursday.
An official said that during checking of the trailers carrying chemicals and bananas, the authorities recovered 6.2kilograms of gold that was being smuggled across the border. Four people were taken into custody who, according to the officials, were Afghan nationals.