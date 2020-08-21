close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
August 21, 2020

Bid to smuggle gold foiled

Peshawar

 
August 21, 2020

The Customs staff foiled a bid to smuggle 6.2 kilograms gold in trucks and arrested four Afghan nationals on Thursday.

An official said that during checking of the trailers carrying chemicals and bananas, the authorities recovered 6.2kilograms of gold that was being smuggled across the border. Four people were taken into custody who, according to the officials, were Afghan nationals.

