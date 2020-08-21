Bodies handed over to relatives

JHANG: Rescue-1122 emergency team Thursday handed over bodies of four members of a family to their relatives after completing legal formalities.

According to District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain, Asad Murtaza, 30, Asif Murtaza, 22, Wajid Rehman, 20, and Majid, 16, all of Hyderabad, Mankirah, came to visit the shrine of Pir Wilayat Shah and went towards the River Jhelum side to take bath. During the bath they went in deep water and drowned.