Fri Aug 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Bodies handed over to relatives

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

JHANG: Rescue-1122 emergency team Thursday handed over bodies of four members of a family to their relatives after completing legal formalities.

According to District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain, Asad Murtaza, 30, Asif Murtaza, 22, Wajid Rehman, 20, and Majid, 16, all of Hyderabad, Mankirah, came to visit the shrine of Pir Wilayat Shah and went towards the River Jhelum side to take bath. During the bath they went in deep water and drowned.

