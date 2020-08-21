Relief to hotel industry in Kaghan valley hailed

MANSEHR: The hoteliers in Kaghan valley on Thursday welcomed the one-year relief in all sorts of taxes for the hotel industry and demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the period for five years. “We welcome the government’s decision to waive off all sort of taxes for one-year but if it wants to restore coronavirus-affected industry this period should be enhanced for at least five consecutive years,” Saith Matiullah, the president of hoteliers association in Kaghan valley, told a press conference in Balakot. Flanked by office-bearers of association, he said that they were highly obliged to the local lawmakers, who raised the voice for their rights at the platforms concerned.