Poor labourer seeks help for heart patient son

NOWSHERA: A poor labourer from Nowshera district has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman to help him with the treatment of his minor son who is a heart patient. Akbar Hussain, son of Bahadur Sher, a resident of Mohallah Gulzar in Aman Garh town, turned up at the Nowshera Press Club along with his four-year-old ailing son, Muhammad Miraj.He said he was employed at an electronics shop in Nowshera Cantt and was drawing Rs 15,000 a month. “I have six kids (four daughters and two sons) and wife and I make both ends meet with great difficulty,” he explained. The distressed man said his son had a serious heart ailment.” Doctors at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar have told me his disease may spread and affect his lungs as well if it was not treated properly,” said the poor labourer. Akbar Hussain said according to the LRH doctors, the child treatment would cost him Rs 175,000 which was a huge amount for him to arrange. He appealed to the prime minister, defence minister, CM and the governor to help with the treatment of his son by arranging funds from Zakat or Baiutul Maal as he was already under debt and could not afford the expensive treatment. The needy parent can be contacted at his cell phone 0343 901 4586.