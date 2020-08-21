SOPs issued for private schools

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued SOPs for reopening of private schools. An official statement said the schools’ management must take care after reopening. The schools, with adjoining areas having high number cases of corona, should be flagged as red, those having moderate cases around them be flagged yellow while green flagged schools would be those around which corona care are low. “A child having symptoms of corona must not be sent to school until his condition improves. The schools must also have handwashing and sanitation arrangements, said the communique, adding, the department has also asked the schools to adopt several other precautionary measures, or action would be taken against management.