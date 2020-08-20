Full of successes: Good news for country is bad news for Opp

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Wednesday once more reiterated the government's resolve to continue its crackdown on the "mafia", while lambasting the opposition attempting to spread chaos and despair. Faraz was addressing a media briefing here to overview performance of various ministries since PTI came into power two years ago. He was flanked by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, among others. Faraz said it is the "democratic duty of the government" to share with the people its performance after two years.

The information minister regretted the "fifth generation warfare" by the opposition, which aims to spread chaos and despair in the country.

He said that the prime minister had vowed not to spare the “mafia” when he took charge and that they will see no concession.

"While there is good news for the country all around, the opposition can only expect bad news," he said.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed while sharing the achievements made by his ministry, said that it underwent a complete overhaul since the PTI government stepped in.

He said up to Rs750 million were saved by the ministry in undertaking austerity measures and with an electronic billing system, it recovered Rs12.56 billion by overcoming irregularities.

Saeed said that the previous government had no public-private project, while his ministry signed agreements with 1,500 big and small brands to mobilise the e-commerce sector.

“People had earlier stopped using the postal services (but later on), the confidence in the national postal services was restored,” he said, adding that the ministry also launched an urgent service.

He added that the revenue of postal services rose from Rs10 billion to Rs18 billion during the PTI tenure.

Saeed said that the National Highway Authority increased its revenue to Rs53 billion to Rs103 billion and the motorway police’s response time has reduced from seven minutes to two minutes.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that "the ministers sitting here and laying out details are not stained with corruption".

"Imran Khan brought an end to corruption," said the federal minister, adding that neither does the premier engage in corruption nor allow it.

The minister said that the PTI government laid a greater focus on the technology ministry and as a result the country will now export ventilators.

“At this time, we are manufacturing 250 ventilators,” said Chaudhry, adding that the production of a dialysis machine will also soon begin.

The science minister said that the government will also provide the latest technology to agricultural farms.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, said that the government summoned a Council of Common Interests session within its first 30 days, adding that it will soon have its own secretariat.

She said that a federal coordination committee for sports was made with the aim of projecting a softer image of the country through "sports diplomacy".

She said that the number of Pakistan Sports Board members was reduced to 11 under the austerity drive.

Mirza said that the government made policies for sports by taking on board all the organisations. She said there is a need to include gyms and playgrounds in all infrastructural development schemes in the country.

The minister said that approval for an anti-doping board is expected soon.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that the government is going to build 112 small dams, adding that the Diamer-Bhasha dam will change the face of the country.

“My ministry is the only ministry that has its own credit rating,” he said, adding that the rating is a big sign of success for the PTI government.

“After the credit rating the government of Pakistan does not need a sovereign guarantee,” explained the minister, adding in the same vein that the issue of Indus Water security persists.

He went on to say that the government is focused on resolving Sindh’s water crisis.

“After Ayub Khan, work is being done only now on hydro projects,” said Vawda, adding that the entire credit goes to PM Imran.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that the prime minister has approved a marine service company and big changes will be introduced at port Qasim in Karachi.

He said, speaking of the newly introduced Blue Economy plan, that it has a global value of $23 trillion.

The minister said fish processing plants will be installed and under the Kamyab Jawan programme loans will be given to fishermen.