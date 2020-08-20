Imran’s propaganda can’t hide PTI's disastrous two years rule: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s propaganda on the media cannot hide the disastrous two years of total failures of the PTI government.

In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said the PML-N explained precisely how the PTI destroyed every sector, but the government has been unable to answer a single question. The former information minister said, “How did the national growth plummet from 5.8 to minus 1.5, the PTI has had no answer for the past two days; not a single brick of development work laid, how did 8 million people end up below the poverty line in two years, two million jobs lost in two years of the PTI government, sugar price hiked from Rs52/kg to Rs110, flour from Rs33/kg to Rs78, why electricity tariffs jumped to 50 percent, gas 300 percent, why in two years, deficit of State-owned corporations doubled, how many out of 10 million jobs promised were given, why did inflation skyrocket from 3.9 to 13 percent, why is country facing highest ever budget deficit, industrial sector demolition over past two years, why in two years of Imran-led government resulted in first time ever FBR collected less tax than preceding year and why exports reduced despite record devaluation of currency.