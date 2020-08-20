PPP activists hold protest against Centre’s plan about Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Wednesday held a demonstration against the PTI-led government's intention to take over the affairs of Karachi from Sindh government.

The protest was held here outside the National Press Club which was attended by the PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah, Ajiz Dhamra, Hasan Murtaza, Faisal Karim Kundi and hundreds of PPP workers.

The PPP leaders while addressing the demonstrators said the government cannot blackmail the PPP as the federal government or anyone else has no authority to divide Sindh. The PPP leaders said Sindh was the province which passed the resolution for Pakistan first. They said that no effort to divide Sindh will be tolerated.

They said the federal government is conspiring to dismember the country. Dr Nafisa Shah said the PPP has given national leaders to Pakistan like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who offered supreme sacrifices to save the Federation. She said the PPP represents the Federation and it will not tolerate any conspiracy against Sindh or the Federation. She said that PPP has always fought for human right and will protest against the violation of human rights. Ajiz Dhamra said the federal government is talking unconstitutionally regarding Karachi. He said that anybody who talks about the division of Sindh should be ashamed. Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP gave the Constitution to Pakistan and today, the current government is trying to dismember Pakistan but the PPP will resist and will not allow that. Hassan Murtaza, addressing the demonstrators said that if the federal government tries to undermine any unit of the Federation then the federation will become weak.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that successful protest demonstrations by the PPP workers across Sindh against PTI government’s conspiracies against the 1973 Constitution, 18th Amendment, NFC Award and its failure to control power loadshedding of long durations, inflation, price-hike of utility commodities, unemployment and poverty should be an eye-opener for the PTI regime. “The PPP workers recorded peaceful protests in every district headquarters to express their anger against the anti-people and anti-economy policies as the PTI’s government has dragged the country into a quagmire of despair and hopelessness,” he said in a statement. Bilawal said the PPP is a democratic party and it would apply all the democratic and peaceful means of protests against the highhandedness of the PTI regime.