Not job of Parliament, judges to run a city: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday questioned the establishment of petrol pumps on state land and sought a comprehensive report pertaining to lease of state land for the said purpose in Faisalabad and Khanewal within three weeks. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case pertaining to lease of state land for establishment of petrol pumps.

During the proceedings, Faisalabad commissioner and a representative of Board of Revenue Punjab as well as additional advocate general Punjab appeared before the court.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned as to how petrol pumps were established at the state lands, adding that the court had ordered removing petrol pumps from the state land.

Faisalabad commissioner informed the court that in pursuance of the court order, they had got state land vacated from a petrol pump in Faisalabad and assured the court that its order will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed told the commissioner that he was a public servant therefore he should use his powers and law for accomplishing the task in accordance with law. “Judges and parliamentarians cannot do the jobs you are required to do,” Justice Amin told the commissioner, adding that he should show some spirit and do the needful.

A member of the Board of Revenue Punjab told the court that a petrol pump established in Khanewal was sealed, while the area will be vacated in few days. The chief justice asked the official to conduct a complete survey in their respective areas and submit a comprehensive report in this regard before the court within three weeks.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry assured submitting a complete report within a week regarding petrol pumps established at green belts throughout the province.

The court directed Faisalabad commissioner and member Board of Revenue Punjab to submit a comprehensive report within three weeks in this regard besides directing for abolishing all the illegal activities being carried out at green belt in Faisalabad.

Faisalabad Commissioner assured the court that the orders of the court will be implemented in letter and spirit after taking strict actions against all the people involved in illegal activities. The court adjourned the hearing for three weeks.