11 die of coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 290,445. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,201. The recovery rate from the coronavirus disease in Pakistan has reached 93.7 per cent. The death rate from the pandemic is 2.1 per cent in the country. As many as 2,119 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease during last 24 hours. Sindh is on top in number of deaths from the virus and active cases. According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday, 613 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.