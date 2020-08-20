President to address Parliament joint session today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of Parliament today (Thursday).

The president has summoned the joint sitting under Article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution. According to the notification, the president will address the joint sitting to mark start of third parliamentary year of the incumbent government.

President Alvi is likely to throw light on government’s two years performance. He will also make Pakistan’s renewed pledge for support of causes of Kashmir and Palestine. Following sudden summoning of the joint session, the combined opposition is also expected to plan for protest against price-hike and accountability issues.