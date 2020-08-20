Politicians from different parties join PML-Q

LAHORE: The PML-N, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and independent candidates for the national and provincial assemblies from Multan, Hafizabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Wednesday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) along with their fellows.

PML-Q Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present. Those who joined the PML-Q included independent candidate from NA-155 Multan and former PTI Multan President Dr Khalid Khan Khakwani, PP-126 Jhang PML-N ticket holder Muhammad Azad Nasir, PP-71 Hafizabad TLP ticket holder Syed Shoaib Shah Bokhari and noted political figure of Toba Tek Singh Sajid Reza Khetran and Abid Hussain Khetran of Kamalia. Welcoming them to the party, PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said that doors of the party are open to those who love the party. “We do not leave our friends alone ever. Solving the people’s problems is our first priority,” he added.

Directing those who joined the party, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that they should undertake awareness campaign according to the party manifesto in their respective constituencies and actively take part in the party reorganisation.

Those who joined the party said they acknowledged the leadership qualities of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. The performance of Muslim League-Q is more impressive as compared to other political parties, they said. They said the initiatives of Rescue 1122, free education, free textbooks, incentives for the farmers, farm to market roads were taken in the stint of Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister.