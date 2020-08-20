Imran’s propaganda can’t hide PTI’s disastrous rule: Marriyum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s propaganda on the media cannot hide the disastrous two years of total failures of the PTI government.
In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said the PML-N explained precisely how the PTI destroyed every sector, but the government has been unable to answer a single question. The former information minister said, “How did the national growth plummet from 5.8 to minus 1.5, the PTI has had no answer for the past two days; not a single brick of development work laid, how did 8 million people end up below the poverty line in two years, two million jobs lost in two years of the PTI government, sugar price hiked from Rs52/kg to Rs110, flour from Rs33/kg to Rs78, why electricity tariffs jumped to 50 percent, gas 300 percent, why in two years, deficit of State-owned corporations doubled.