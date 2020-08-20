Imran’s propaganda can’t hide PTI’s disastrous rule: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s propaganda on the media cannot hide the disastrous two years of total failures of the PTI government.

In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said the PML-N explained precisely how the PTI destroyed every sector, but the government has been unable to answer a single question. The former information minister said, “How did the national growth plummet from 5.8 to minus 1.5, the PTI has had no answer for the past two days; not a single brick of development work laid, how did 8 million people end up below the poverty line in two years, two million jobs lost in two years of the PTI government, sugar price hiked from Rs52/kg to Rs110, flour from Rs33/kg to Rs78, why electricity tariffs jumped to 50 percent, gas 300 percent, why in two years, deficit of State-owned corporations doubled.