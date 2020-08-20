China wants Pakistan to lead Muslim world

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: China has risen to the support of Pakistan and wants the country to lead the Islamic world as the only Muslim nuclear-armed state, foreign media reported.
China seems to be an active force behind shifting of alliances. Beijing is close to finalising a massive 25-year strategic partnership deal with Tehran worth $400 billion in Chinese investment in Iran. China has the opportunity to make inroads in the Muslim world and to expand its influence.