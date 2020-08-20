Time to return to normal life

ISLAMABAD: Economy seems to be reviving as all indicators of economic vulnerability show improvement in the latest coronavirus wave. People’s income is getting better as now fewer relying on other means i.e. borrowing, using saved money, or getting government assistance to run their households than they were in April or June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results of a fresh survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan show that more Pakistanis have started to believing that coronavirus is a foreign conspiracy. Since March, there is 32% rise in proportion of Pakistanis who believe this. Survey says more than 1 in 2 Pakistanis (6 in 10) opine that coronavirus is laboratory-made virus and is spread around the world on purpose. Rising by 15% since June, 70% Pakistanis now consider the threat from coronavirus was exaggerated. Nearly 3 in 5 say that although they take precautions, they are unsure if coronavirus is real.

Sweeping majority of 80 percent feel COVID-19 is now under control implying that fear has subsided and perhaps it’s time to go back to normal lifestyle. Federal government continued to enjoy significant popular approval of the way it handed COVID-19. In some sense the epidemic provided a significant boost to its faltering popularity mainly because of severe economic crisis. Moreover, the government schemes especially Ehsaas Cash transfer has reached to a quarter of households in Pakistan. Also Imran Khan’s insistence against lockdown and eventual complete opening has helped in portrayal of PTI as a national party.

Life has revived to pre-COVID situation as 8 in 10 report offering Friday prayers at mosques and a quarter attending weddings. Most Pakistanis are reporting non-adherence to SOPs and 7 in 10 say the wedding they attended was without SOP adherence. Digital life may be a long term external benefit of COVID-19 as 1 in 3 children continue to report watching Teleschool transmission. These add up to millions of viewers and by our estimates Teleschool may be the largest single medium to reach young children already. However, the survey sees only a minor rise in reported viewership since June probably showing need for intervention in improving physical outreach and improving content to make it more appealing to left out population.

During the survey when the people were asked: “To what extent do you agree/ disagree that the threat of coronavirus is being exaggerated?” About 70 percent agreed; 26 percent disagreed; and the 4 pc did’t know. When asked: “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements: ‘I think Coronavirus is a foreign conspiracy’.” As many as 55 percent agreed; 33 percent disagreed; 11 percent didn’t know. When asked: “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements: ‘I think corona is laboratory-made virus spread in the world on purpose’.” A majority of 54% agreed, 31% disagreed, while 15% did not know. When asked: “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements: ‘Although I do take precautions, I am not 100% sure whether Coronavirus is real’.” Agreed: 59%; Disagreed: 32%, and 10% didn’t know.

About 1 in 3 Pakistanis continue to be skeptical about the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by the government. Federal Govt continues to enjoy unusual levels of population support with respect to its COVID-19 performance. When asked: “To what extent do you agree/ disagree that the federal government is controlling the coronavirus situation very well?” Agreed: 69%; Disagreed: 28% and 4% did not know.

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) Pakistanis believe that had they been the prime minister, they would have never imposed a lockdown in the country. When asked: “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statements: ‘If I were prime minister, I would never impose lock down’.” Agreed: 58%; Disagreed: 37% and 5% didn’t know. One in five people claim to have personally received money through the government’s Ehsaas Cash Transfer Programme initiative. When asked Do you agree/ disagree with the following statements: ‘I have personally received Ehsaas cash transfer money from government of Pakistan’.” Agreed: 20%; Disagreed: 64%, while 17% did not rely.

A significant majority (88%) say they will send their children to school if they reopen – 15% increase since June. As many as 9 in 10 people support further opening up of businesses across the country by relaxing the lockdown – 11% more than in June this year. When asked to what extent do you support further opening up of business across the country by easing lockdown? Support: 89%; Neutral 5%; Do not support: 6%. There is a significant decline in proportion of people who claim to have reduced the number or size of meals for some family members to cover their household’s basic needs IN April this year the proportion was 23%; in June it was 26%, while in July/ Aug it declined to only 9%. Since June, there is significant decline in the number of households observed who report relying on less preferred or inexpensive food items to cover basic household needs in the past 7 days. In April the percentage was 23%, in June 22%, while in July/Aug it is 10%.

Since June, there is 7% decline in proportion of people who say they have borrowed food or asked for help from a friend or relative in the past 7 days to cover their household’s basic needs. In April the proportion was 20 %; in June 18%, while in July 11%. About one in 10 people say they have had to depend on their savings to cover basic household needs in the past 7 days. In April this proportion was 19%, in June 15%, while in July it declined to 10%.

With 5% improvement since June, now 11% people report having started to look for ways to earn additional money to cover their household’s basic needs.

About six million adults claim to have sold some assets to cover their basic household needs.

The survey result says that as many as 900,000 households claimed to have relied on government or NGO assistance in the past week to cover their household’s basic needs. IN April this number was three million.