Govt, opposition united on national interest: Wasim

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senate Wasim Shahzad on Wednesday appreciated the opposition parties for extending cooperation for the passage of bills related to FATF and said it showed that the government and the opposition were united for the supreme national interest of the country.

Speaking in the Senate on point of order, he said, Passage of two bills by the house with the cooperation of opposition parties indicated that the government and opposition parties have ability to take decisions in the best interest of the country with unity by putting all the differences aside. "The leader of the house said that Pakistan''s name was included in the grey list by the FATF during the regime of previous governments. He said that name was included in the grey list due to terrorism and money laundering. Wasim Shahzad alleged that at present leadership of the opposition parties was appearing in the court on the charge of money laundering.