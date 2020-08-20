FBR officials directed to expedite operation against tax evasion, fake invoices

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Javed Ghani has issued directions to all the FBR field offices to expedite operation against tax evasion and play active role to stop the menace of fake and flying invoices.

While implementing the directions, the Karachi Field Office of FBR has taken action against a fake business unit which was involved in evading duties and taxes at import stage under SRO 1125. The said unit was also issuing fake and flying invoices in the market due to which the buyers were claiming input adjustment and refunds.

The said unit has committed tax fraud and caused heavy loss of Rs210 million to the pubic exchequer. The principal accused Mubarak Khan has been arrested.

Similarly, another case of tax evasion of Rs105 million has been unearthed. The tax evasion was taking place by issuance of fake and flying invoices. FBR Multan office has confiscated the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.

In another case, FBR Karachi office has received a complaint of Rs1 billion money laundering. The investigations are underway.

FBR has encouraged the people to come forward and reveal the identity of the people who are involved in causing tax evasion by using fake and flying invoices.

FBR will grant reward to such whistle blowers under its Reward Rules. The name of the whistle blowers will be kept secret. The information can be given to the Director Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue on office number 0519260167 and fax number 0519260156.