Thu Aug 20, 2020
NR
News Report
August 20, 2020

Sudan sacks spokesman

NR
News Report
August 20, 2020

KHARTOUM: Sudan has fired the country’s foreign ministry spokesman over his recent remarks about normalizing relations with Israel. “I received a notice about dismissing me from my position,” Haidar Badawi told Anadolu Agency. The former diplomat confirmed the authenticity of a message from him to President and PM of Sudan.

