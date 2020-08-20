Sudan sacks spokesman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Sudan has fired the country’s foreign ministry spokesman over his recent remarks about normalizing relations with Israel. “I received a notice about dismissing me from my position,” Haidar Badawi told Anadolu Agency. The former diplomat confirmed the authenticity of a message from him to President and PM of Sudan.