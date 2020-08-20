Jeff Bezos ends day with an all-time high net worth of $197.8b

Washington: Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, ended Tuesday with a record net worth of $197.8 billion, the highest fortune Forbes has recorded in nearly four decades of tracking billionaires.

Amazon was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, recording a 4.1% gain, ending the day at a $1.66 trillion market capitalization. As a result, Bezos, who owns an 11.1% stake in the company, is $7.2 billion richer. The S&P 500 closed higher than its peak in February, before the pandemic had hit America in earnest.

As Amazon stock has risen in recent months, the gap between Bezos’ fortune and that of Bill Gates, the world’s second richest person, has grown to a current $83.8 billion. The difference between Bezos and Gates is just about the equivalent fortune of Elon Musk, who is now the fifth wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $85.6 billion. Tesla shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday, following an 11% surge on Monday.