Pakistan performs better than India, BD in exports

ISLAMABAD: Founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders, Shahid Rasheed Butt on Sunday lauded the government and the exporters for performing exceptionally well as compared to India, Bangladesh and other countries in exports.

Despite dropping international trade due to the coronavirus, Pakistan exports for the month of July jumped by 5.8 percent while Indian exports fell by 13.7 percent while exports from Bangladesh dipped by 17 percent. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that it seems a miracle when the whole world is struggling to boost their productivity Pakistan has pulled back from a 54 percent dive in April, a 35 percent decrease in May and a six percent plunge in June. He said that Pakistan overall exports jumped by 5.8 percent while the textile increased have increased by 14.3 percent which is a record for which the Credit goes to PM, his team and our resilient export sector. The business leader said that increased exports is a very encouraging trend which must be preserved and protected as we can gain more as the threat of virus normalises as many rival countries may not be in a position to cater to the needs of western buyers.