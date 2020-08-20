UAE connects first Arab nuclear plant to power grid

DUBAI: The oil-rich United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday that it has connected its Barakah nuclear power plant to the national grid in a new first for the Arab world.The milestone follows the successful start-up of the plant´s first reactor at the end of last month and launches the UAE on the road to meeting 25 percent of its electricity needs from nuclear power.

"The safe and successful connection of Unit 1 to the UAE grid marks the key moment when we begin to deliver on our mission to power the growth of the nation by supplying clean electricity, around the clock," said Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation CEO Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi. "We are confident in our people and our technology to continue to progress to reach the completion of the remaining three units.”