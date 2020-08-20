Murder attempt allegation: Court orders proceedings according to law on Safdar’s plea

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Wednesday declined to allow registration of separate FIR and disposed of a petition moved by Captain (r) Safdar seeking registration of case against Prime Minister Imran Khan, NAB Chairman and others on charges of using state machinery against PML-N workers and alleged murder attempt.

However, the court has stated that that it is the petitioner's right to record his version under 161 CrPC in the FIR already registered pertaining to the occurrence of same date and time and then proceed in accordance with law.

According to the details, after the clash between PML-N workers and law enforcement personnel a case was registered against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and other leaders. After which, an application was moved in Chuang police station by Captain (R) Safdar seeking registration of an FIR against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, NAB chairman and others. However, the police refused to register the FIR. After which, Safdar moved the court. The court has also declined Safdar's plea as it is a settled law that two FIRs of the same occurrence cannot be registered. However, Safdar can record his version in the already registered FIR.