Alleged bribe Punjab minister appears before NAB

LAHORE: Punjab’s Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi appeared Wednesday before the NAB investigators in an inquiry against him for allegedly taking bribe from regional offices of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) on a monthly basis.

It has been learnt that the minister was questioned for one hour. Moreover, the minister also submitted record which he was asked to submit in his call up notice regarding transfer and postings.

As per the NAB, the Bureau had received multiple complaints against the provincial minister of alleged misuse of authority, taking money from PESSI regional offices on a monthly basis by threatening staff with frequent transfers, appointing favourites to carry out illegalities.