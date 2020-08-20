103 teachers transferred under rationalisation policy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: The School Education Department Wednesday transferred and posted 103 teachers of various cadres under rationalisation policy. The teachers have been transferred and posted on administrative grounds. According to sources, the orders have been placed at Schools Information System portal and all transferred teachers shall stand relieved from previous schools and joined in present schools with immediate effect. The sources said the controlling/administrative officers have been directed to ensure the physical joining of their subordinate teachers within three days.