Prosecution team to oppose bail pleas of PML-N leaders

LAHORE: Prosecution Department has constituted a special four-member team to oppose bail petitions of PML-N leaders including party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz in a case registered against them after a clash between law enforcement personnel and PML-N workers outside NAB Lahore office.

District Prosecutor Rai Mushtaq Ahmad will head the team while members include Deputy District Prosecutors Zafar Iqbal Bhatti, Sajid Saeed Bhatti, Nazir Ahmad Mughal and Marina Aijaz.

As per notification issued by the office of District Public Prosecutor the team will scrutinise reports, oppose bails filed by the accused and conduct trial of the FIR register at Chuhang police station against PML-N leaders and workers.