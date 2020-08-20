India plans air bubbles with five neighbours but Pakistan

NEW DELHI: With worldwide air journey nonetheless out of bounds because of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has proposed air bubbles with 5 neighbouring international locations, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned Tuesday, foreign media reported. Air bubbles search to revive industrial passenger providers to pre-pandemic ranges. Pakistan isn’t on the listing of 5 international locations

“Air bubbles have additionally been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal & Bhutan. Going ahead, we are going to take into account such preparations with different international locations additionally. It’s at all times our endeavour to succeed in out to each stranded citizen. No Indian will likely be left behind,” Puri tweeted. India’s worldwide flight operations are at present largely restricted to evacuating its residents from varied international locations underneath the Vande Bharat mission (VBM).

“We proceed to additional strengthen the attain & scope of VBM. Air Journey preparations are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar & Maldives. We are actually taking these efforts ahead & are negotiating with 13 extra international locations to determine such preparations.” “These embody Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand,” he mentioned in one other tweet. The most recent air bubble was the one with Canada that grew to become operational on August 15.