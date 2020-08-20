Govt’s two-year report takes credit for NAB performance

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken the credit for two-year performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its two-year performance report.

According to accountability observers and analysts, the NAB claims to be an independent organization and the government has nothing to do with its working and decisions but it has taken the credit for its two-year performance.

The government highlighted the NAB performance and stated that it had recovered Rs28.1 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited the recovered amount in the national treasury. The NAB has claimed that due to the alert system, there was betterment in the preparation of references in any case and logical conclusion of the pending cases. The NAB in the government’s two-year performance report claimed that it highlights the importance of bringing reforms in rules and regulations and institutional and systematic weaknesses in government, semi-government, autonomous departments.